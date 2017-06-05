Scrapbook: June 2017

Officers were installed for the new year for the Founder's Day event for Beta Sigma Phi, Vacaville. Pictured from left, LaDonna Atallah, president; Steffni Muebleisen, vice president; Earlene McKee, records/secretary; Carroll McCrary, corresponding secretary; Kathleen Keeter, treasurer, and Verl Wilson, sitting, celebrated 60 years in the organization.

