Rural Vacaville vintage market allows visitors to step back in time
Guests by the hundreds who visited a vintage market Saturday nestled between olive trees and lavender fields along the 6000 block of Pleasants Valley Road found a small country fair hosted by Soul Food Farm. The warm summer day was blessed with cooling winds, which made wandering through the 24 various stalls at the Vintage Antique Marketplace a calm, inviting moment in an otherwise busy world.
