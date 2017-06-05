Rural Vacaville vintage market allows visitors to step back in time

Guests by the hundreds who visited a vintage market Saturday nestled between olive trees and lavender fields along the 6000 block of Pleasants Valley Road found a small country fair hosted by Soul Food Farm. The warm summer day was blessed with cooling winds, which made wandering through the 24 various stalls at the Vintage Antique Marketplace a calm, inviting moment in an otherwise busy world.

