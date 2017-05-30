Rock to the blues at downtown Vacavil...

Rock to the blues at downtown Vacaville festival

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Shane Dwight, who has played at the blues festival and Creekwalk concerts previously, performs at 7 p.m. July 1. A native Californian who moved to Nashville in 2009 to further his musical career, Dwight performs more than 200 shows per year worldwide. He has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music, including B.B. King, Etta James, Jimmie Vaughan, Taj Mahal, the Doobie Brothers, Los Lobos, Los Lonely Boys and Johnny Winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dixon High incompetence 21 hr Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity May 25 Keep Tahoe Blue 2
News Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity May 25 Buford 2
News Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber... May 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC