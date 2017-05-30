Rock to the blues at downtown Vacaville festival

Shane Dwight, who has played at the blues festival and Creekwalk concerts previously, performs at 7 p.m. July 1. A native Californian who moved to Nashville in 2009 to further his musical career, Dwight performs more than 200 shows per year worldwide. He has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music, including B.B. King, Etta James, Jimmie Vaughan, Taj Mahal, the Doobie Brothers, Los Lobos, Los Lonely Boys and Johnny Winter.

