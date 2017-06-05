Richard Rico: Fire & Love on parade

12 hrs ago

FOR Christina and Aaron, the Fiesta will never be the same. Sometime during the Saturday parade-as Parade Director Christina Corsello orchestrated entries at the three-way Merchant St. junction- Aaron Love stepped into the intersection next to Christina, with a “hijacked mic.” The pair have been a couple for months.

