Richard Bammer: Global obesity report and data should set off alarms

Should we just register a cool lack of concern about a report that indicates one in 10 people in the world is obese, with rates rising in nations rich and poor and, in many of them, with rates increasing faster in children than adults? We do so at our own peril, and it's a problem as close as a Solano County neighborhood school playground or gymnasium. If we do not harness the social, medical and political will to reverse the study's findings, a generation of children from Algeria to Morocco to Zimbabwe - and those who play in Andrews Park in Vacaville - will be handicapped for years to come and global health systems will be saddled with increasing, long-term costs and hard-to-meet demands.

