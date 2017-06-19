Richard Bammer: Global obesity report...

Richard Bammer: Global obesity report and data should set off alarms

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Should we just register a cool lack of concern about a report that indicates one in 10 people in the world is obese, with rates rising in nations rich and poor and, in many of them, with rates increasing faster in children than adults? We do so at our own peril, and it's a problem as close as a Solano County neighborhood school playground or gymnasium. If we do not harness the social, medical and political will to reverse the study's findings, a generation of children from Algeria to Morocco to Zimbabwe - and those who play in Andrews Park in Vacaville - will be handicapped for years to come and global health systems will be saddled with increasing, long-term costs and hard-to-meet demands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Jun 14 Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Solano County was issued at June 20 at 9:02AM PDT

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC