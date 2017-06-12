Relief from the heat

Relief from the heat

Summer may be just five days away, but the hot weather is already here and Sarahi Diaz, 5, of Vacaville, knows just how to keep cool as she plays in the water structure in Magnolia Park. The National Weather Service has issued a heat watch starting Friday and continuing through the weekend with temperatures expected to reach into the 100 degree range and continue for seven straight days.

