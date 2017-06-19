Preliminary hearing date set for Fairfield man accused of helping mother commit suicide
A September preliminary hearing was set Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court for a Fairfield man accused of helping his ailing mother commit suicide at a Vacaville storage center. Eric T. Capitanich, 43, remains out of custody on a charge of aiding a suicide in the death of his mother, Diane Capitanich, 69. On Dec. 7, 2016, Vacaville police responded to a unit at the Peabody Self Storage, where a woman, later identified as Diane Capitanich, was found deceased with a single gunshot wound to the head.
