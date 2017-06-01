Planned Parenthood to close 3 Bay Area clinics
While these closures come as their federal funding is threatened under President Trump's administration, KRON4's Maureen Kelly reports that their current economic crunch is being felt because of money they get from the state. "I don't really feel right about it," said Cheyenne Sala, who is unhappy the clinic is closing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
|Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity
|May 25
|Buford
|2
|Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber...
|May 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|May 23
|hockey stick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC