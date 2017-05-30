Picks & Pecks: Fiesta parade continues great city tradition
Vacaville presents a great one every year, and last weekend, thousands converged on the heart of the city for the signature event of the 60th annual Fiesta Days. It again provided its unique mixture of sounds, from the live music, to the passing sports cars, to the upbeat precision of many local marching bands.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|16 hr
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
|Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity
|May 25
|Buford
|2
