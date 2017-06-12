Pena Adobe announces Western Day

Pena Adobe announces Western Day

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Western gunfighters, blacksmithing and horse-riding demonstrations will be part of Western Day at Pena Adobe Park in Lagoon Valley on July 1. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the park, which is located at 4966 Pena Adobe Road just off of Interstate 80. Visitors can also tour the historic Pena Adobe, one of the oldest structures in Solano County, which dates back to 1842. It was once the home of the Juan Felipe Pena family, who settled in Vacaville more than 175 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Wed Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC