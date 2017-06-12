Pena Adobe announces Western Day

Western gunfighters, blacksmithing and horse-riding demonstrations will be part of Western Day at Pena Adobe Park in Lagoon Valley on July 1. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the park, which is located at 4966 Pena Adobe Road just off of Interstate 80. Visitors can also tour the historic Pena Adobe, one of the oldest structures in Solano County, which dates back to 1842. It was once the home of the Juan Felipe Pena family, who settled in Vacaville more than 175 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.