Pena Adobe announces Western Day
Western gunfighters, blacksmithing and horse-riding demonstrations will be part of Western Day at Pena Adobe Park in Lagoon Valley on July 1. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the park, which is located at 4966 Pena Adobe Road just off of Interstate 80. Visitors can also tour the historic Pena Adobe, one of the oldest structures in Solano County, which dates back to 1842. It was once the home of the Juan Felipe Pena family, who settled in Vacaville more than 175 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC