Pe a Adobe Park celebrates golden anniversary

Saturday marked a special day in Vacaville's illustrious history as friends and families celebrated the 50th anniversary of what is now known as “the gateway of Vacaville.” Just a few strides from the Mowers-Goheen Museum and the Willis Linn Jepson Memorial Garden, visitors got a taste of antiquity as the Peña Adobe Historical Society hosted the historical event. With Vacaville Mayor Len Augustine and Solano County Supervisor John Vasquez leading the ceremony, some descendants of Juan Manuel Vaca and Juan Felipe Peña returned to the small region of the 9 square mile site that was once a popular spot for family reunions.

