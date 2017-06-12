Pair agree to delay hearing in deadly Vacaville shooting case
Two men who face murder charges for a May 30 deadly shooting pleaded not guilty during a brief court appearance Thursday. Steven E. Smithson, 20, and Jose Biviescas, 25, agreed to postpone the scheduling of a probable cause hearing until their next court appearance, set for July 21. Vacaville police believe the pair were in an altercation with James Sullivan, 39, in the common area of a condominium complex on the 1900 block of Wildwood Lane in Vacaville.
