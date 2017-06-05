Orpheus-West choir members to perform in Calistoga
The choristers will sing with other guest performers as part of the Castello di Amorosa Wine Club event, the Midsummer Medieval Festival. The venue, an authentic, 13th-century-inspired Tuscan castle, was the dream of winemaker Dario Sattui, who began construction in 1993, at 4045 St. Helena Highway.
