Opportunity House seeks help to keep doors open
Kimberly K. Fu -The Reporter One hundred percent of the profits from the Opportunity House Thrift Store on Peabody Road go to support the shelter on Bennett Hill. Vacaville's lone homeless shelter is in dire financial straits and without the community's help, may not be able to keep the doors to Opportunity House open past July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC