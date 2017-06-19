On guard for the Bulldogs in Vacaville
Vacaville High School Color Guard members Brooke Bozzini, 15 , and Rebekah Lowe, 16, flip their rifles into the air while practicing Monday in Alamo Creek Park. Started last year at the school by students who had performed with the color guard at Willis Jepson Middle School, the team plans to gather once a month until school begins to work on routines for next years competitions and hope to take part in school wide events like, homecoming.
