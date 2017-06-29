NorthBaya s a Care a til 8a open July 4

The Fourth of July is a time of celebration and outdoor activities, but you never know when an accident or illness will dampen your fun. “Care 'til 8,” a service offered by the NorthBay Center for Primary Care, is open for NorthBay patients with non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 4 at 2458 Hilborn Road in Fairfield and 421 Nut Tree Road in Vacaville.

