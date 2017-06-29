NorthBaya s a Care a til 8a open July 4

NorthBaya s a Care a til 8a open July 4

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The Fourth of July is a time of celebration and outdoor activities, but you never know when an accident or illness will dampen your fun. “Care 'til 8,” a service offered by the NorthBay Center for Primary Care, is open for NorthBay patients with non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 4 at 2458 Hilborn Road in Fairfield and 421 Nut Tree Road in Vacaville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Village green 6 hr Wondering 1
News Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations 9 hr unicorn cluster 5
News McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville 18 hr Orange Juice 4
News Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po... 18 hr Orange Juice 1
Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16) Jun 25 THEREALTRUTHTELLER 9
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Jun 14 Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC