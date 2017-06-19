NorthBay redefines community medicine

NorthBay redefines community medicine

Does "community hospital" conjure an image of a place where complex brain and spinal surgery happen on a regular basis? Or where parents of fragile newborns can keep an eye on their baby using their cellphones and a video monitoring system? Unless you've had a stroke, heart attack, brain tumor, traumatic accident or a fragile baby, chances are you don't realize these services exist in your local, community hospital. But they do.

