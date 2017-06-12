NorthBay Healthcare welcomes new board chairman
Fairfield resident and business leader Mark Sievers was installed Wednesday as chairman of the board of NorthBay Healthcare, taking the reins from longtime chairman G. Ben Huber. Continuing his leadership within the locally managed, not-for-profit health care system, Sievers in 2003 joined the board that administers hospital operations.
