No council vote set for LGBT proclama...

No council vote set for LGBT proclamation in Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A presentation Tuesday about proclaiming June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month will not require a vote by the Fairfield City Council. Councilman Rick Vaccaro, who sought the city proclamation, said that Fairfield as the county seat should show its support for the LGBT community as other cities in Solano have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Jun 14 Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC