New Turkey Trot fund opens at Solano Community Foundation
A Vacaville merchant who helps to promote a popular Solano County running event has opened a new fund at the Solano Community Foundation to help promote that event through year-round giving, it has been announced. Carol Gilpin, owner of Fleet Feet Sports on Merchant Street and an organizer of the Solano Turkey Trot event, has opened the Solano Turkey Trot Fund at the Fairfield-based foundation.
