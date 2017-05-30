Mobility summit looks at transit for seniors, people with disabilities in Solano County
A mobility summit for seniors and people with disabilities brought the mayor, more than 50 people and ideas that included the best way to reach the elderly. It's not websites, which received no votes from people attending the summit at the Joseph P. Nelson Community Center.
