Military Notes: Airmen with Solano County ties graduate training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael E. Ferrick graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Ferrick is the son of Edwina and Mario Ferrer, brother of Thomas Ferrick and nephew of Babylou Liwag, all of Suisun City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC