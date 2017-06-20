Measure A projects continue apace, on time and budget

Richard Bammer - The Reporter While standing on a hydraulic lift, a Soltek Pacific employee works under the roof in the Willis Jepson Middle School multipurpose room. School is out, and it is high season for Measure A-related construction projects across several Vacaville Unified campuses, where, at two sites on Thursday, small hand-operated, gas-powered compactors rapidly thudded and packed soil, portable electric saws buzzed and cut wood, and shovels crunched gravel.

