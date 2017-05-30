Man at Vacaville motel was not her pimp, woman told police
An Antioch man, arrested on suspicion of pimping at the Quality Inn in Vacaville, drove a woman to the motel who said a guest at the Quality Inn responded to her sex ad on a website and that she expected to be paid $100, according to police testimony Thursday. Officer Dustin Willis - patrolling Orange Drive near the Quality Inn - said he saw a woman rummage through the trunk of a sedan in the motel parking lot and later knock on a motel room door on the second floor and enter.
