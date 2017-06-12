MAKE art studio open downtown

MAKE art studio open downtown

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Brothers Cash, 3, and Brock, 1, paint during a session at the Make art studio in downtown Vacaville.Jessica Rogness -- The Reporter “I have been teaching art for 22 years and this has been my dream to have a creative space,” Berry said. Her studio, MAKE, across the street from the Town Square library and McBride Senior Center, is a creative person's candy shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity May 25 Keep Tahoe Blue 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Solano County was issued at June 13 at 12:06PM PDT

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,150 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC