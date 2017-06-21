Llama drama: NorCal sheriff's do some wrangling of the four-legged kind

Sheriff's deputies in Northern California got a crash course in llama wrangling when they had to capture one of the wayward creatures as its curious friends hilariously looked on. The video of the animal arrest, which was captured by dash cam and posted to the Solano County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Monday, was recorded last week just outside Vacaville, according to CBS SF Bay Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.