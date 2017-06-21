Llama drama: NorCal sheriff's do some wrangling of the four-legged kind
Sheriff's deputies in Northern California got a crash course in llama wrangling when they had to capture one of the wayward creatures as its curious friends hilariously looked on. The video of the animal arrest, which was captured by dash cam and posted to the Solano County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Monday, was recorded last week just outside Vacaville, according to CBS SF Bay Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC