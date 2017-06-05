Light rain washes away Fairfield farmers market

Margaret Manzo, executive director of the Fairfield Main Street Association, said in a message that organizers had been watching the weather closely through the morning and, even though things could clear prior to the afternoon farmers market, opted to cancel the day's outing. A weather monitoring station at Travis Air Force Base recorded a trace of rainfall each hour from approximately 3 a.m. to noon, according to the National Weather Service website.

