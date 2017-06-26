Learn to do business with Travis Air ...

Learn to do business with Travis Air Force Base

13 hrs ago

Businesses that want to learn how to do business with Travis Air Force Base are invited to attend the base's annual contractors breakfast Thursday. Representatives from Travis' Contracting Office, Non-Appropriated Funds Contracting, Base Marketing and Armed Forces Exchange Services will outline their procedures and answer questions.

