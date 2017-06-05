Landscape architecture students choose Vacaville for capstone projects
Seniors in the landscape architecture program at the University of California, Davis have chosen Vacaville as the ideal site for their senior capstone projects and will present their final designs to the public Saturday. The group has spent the last few months learning about Vacaville and creating innovative ideas for the community's consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC