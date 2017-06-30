Jury trial continues for Vacaville man accused of sexually abusing child
Alejandro Zamora, 51, is accused of first sexually assaulting the girl when she was just 7 years old and continued until the girl entered high school. Thursday, court discussions revealed that the victim reported the abuse to her boyfriend and mother, who immediately contacted police.
