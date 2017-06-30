Jury trial continues for Vacaville ma...

Jury trial continues for Vacaville man accused of sexually abusing child

Alejandro Zamora, 51, is accused of first sexually assaulting the girl when she was just 7 years old and continued until the girl entered high school. Thursday, court discussions revealed that the victim reported the abuse to her boyfriend and mother, who immediately contacted police.

