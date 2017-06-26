Jury trial begins for Vacaville man a...

Jury trial begins for Vacaville man accused of abusing step-daughter

A jury trial for a Vacaville man accused of sexually abusing his step-daughter for several years began in Solano County Superior Court Monday. Alejandro Zamora, 51, faces charges of sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation with a child under 10 years old, sodomy with a child under 10 years old, sex with a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

