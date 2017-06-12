Jury returns quick verdict to close Solano street racing trial
A three-day trial ended Wednesday with a jury taking just a few minutes to find a 20-year-old Vacaville man guilty of a felony charge of evading police with wanton disregard for public safety. Judge John B. Ellis said after the verdict what Eric Hernandez did on the night of Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC