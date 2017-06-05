Jurors find Vacaville woman guilty of...

Jurors find Vacaville woman guilty of forgery

During the trial, a jury learned Marissa R. Stouffer had walked into the California Check Cashing store on Peabody Road on a Saturday morning in February 2016. After telling the clerk it was a paycheck for a new job as a city employee of Oakland, she cashed the $1,348 check for a lot of cash and a prepaid $400 Visa card and left.

