June 29 Vallejo A&E Source a Voicea semi-finalists, Sunshine, Elm at the Empress

He was a cherubic, curly-haired 15-year-old from Old Lyme, Conn. She was a 22-year-old, left-handed guitar-playing college graduate from Vacaville.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Village green
|11 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|14 hr
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|23 hr
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|23 hr
|Orange Juice
|1
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|THEREALTRUTHTELLER
|9
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
