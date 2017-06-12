Indian Evening's First Winner Goes Ga...

Indian Evening's First Winner Goes Gate-to-Wire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Blood Horse

KMN Racing's homebred had been training steadily at Golden Gate for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, putting in several speedy timed works prior to facing eight other 2-year-old fillies going five furlongs on the all weather track. Indian Evening, a son of Indian Charlie, was campaigned by Vinery Stables but only made three starts as a 2-year-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Jun 14 Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Solano County was issued at June 18 at 12:12PM PDT

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,850,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC