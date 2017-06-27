Home fire on Red Oak Court in Vacaville
Vacaville Fire Department firefighters enter a home at 1230 Red Oak Court Tuesday as smoke pours out from the front door of a home. According to Battalion Chief Alex Nourot, the blaze may have started in the kitchen of the home which sustained damage from the fire with smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.
