High-speed chase ends in vehicle fire...

High-speed chase ends in vehicle fire, arrests

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Vacaville Fire Department firefighters perform mop up operations on a vehicle fire that sparked a small grass fire along the southbound Interstate 505 on ramp at Vaca Valley Parkway. The vehicle reported stolen out of the city of Galt led Vacaville Police on a high speed pursuit that started on Orange Drive and reached speeds more than 100 mph, according to Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Jun 14 Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC