Heat wave brings fire warning across Solano, region

A heat wave that's smothering a large swath of California and the western U.S. prompted a fire threat warning Monday for later this week as temperatures across the region approach or top the century mark. The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch to start at 1 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 11 p.m. Thursday for Solano County and across the region, extending into Yolo County and the Sacramento Valley.

Fire Warning for Solano County was issued at June 20 at 9:02AM PDT

