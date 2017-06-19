Heat wave brings fire warning across Solano, region

A heat wave that's smothering a large swath of California and the western U.S. prompted a fire threat warning Monday for later this week as temperatures across the region approach or top the century mark. The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch to start at 1 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 11 p.m. Thursday for Solano County and across the region, extending into Yolo County and the Sacramento Valley.

