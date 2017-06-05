Group honors Vacaville officer for DU...

Group honors Vacaville officer for DUI arrests

If you got pulled over for driving under the influence in Vacaville in 2016, the police officer doing that was probably Chuck Bailey. Bailey, who is assigned to the Vacaville Police Department's Traffic Section, was one of the officers honored Saturday by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his work in DUI enforcement, according to Vacaville police.

