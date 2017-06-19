Good News: Area students make Alabama's academic lists

Kelsey M Daugherty and Mackenzie Ann Shrock, both of Vacaville, made the president's lis and Madeline Walcott, of Fairfield, and Kristen Mae Travo, of Travis Air Force Base, made the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of Alabama. Students must have a 4.0 grade-point average to make the president's list, and must have a 3.5 GPA or better to make the dean's list.

