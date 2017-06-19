Good News: Area students make Alabama's academic lists
Kelsey M Daugherty and Mackenzie Ann Shrock, both of Vacaville, made the president's lis and Madeline Walcott, of Fairfield, and Kristen Mae Travo, of Travis Air Force Base, made the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of Alabama. Students must have a 4.0 grade-point average to make the president's list, and must have a 3.5 GPA or better to make the dean's list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC