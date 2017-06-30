Fireworks only legal in certain Solano cities
But keep in mind that those flaming packs of fun aren't allowed everywhere in Solano County, so follow the rules or risk spending the holiday in the slammer. In Vacaville, public safety enforcement will be stepped up through the holiday to “reduce the danger of fire and injury in our community.” “Evil lurks with fireworks,” said Vacaville Fire Chief Kris Concepcion in a press statement, echoing a phrase used on signs posted through the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Village green
|Thu
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|Thu
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|Wed
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|Wed
|Orange Juice
|1
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|THEREALTRUTHTELLER
|9
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC