Fighting fire with fire in Vacaville

20 hrs ago

Smoke billows into the air Tuesday as fire crews from the Vacaville Fire Department continue their training on setting backing fires in preparation for what could be a very busy wildfire season. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter With the threat of a very busy wildfire season ahead, Vacaville Firefighters spent Tuesday learning to fight fire with fire.

