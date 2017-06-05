Fighting fire with fire in Vacaville
Smoke billows into the air Tuesday as fire crews from the Vacaville Fire Department continue their training on setting backing fires in preparation for what could be a very busy wildfire season. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter With the threat of a very busy wildfire season ahead, Vacaville Firefighters spent Tuesday learning to fight fire with fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Tue
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC