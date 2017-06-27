FBI: Montana man is bank robber dubbe...

FBI: Montana man is bank robber dubbed 'AK-47 Bandit'

A Montana man who had homemade bombs in his house and is accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber the FBI dubbed "the AK-47 Bandit" and is suspected of holding up at least six banks in five states, authorities said Tuesday. The FBI suspects the AK-47 Bandit robbed a Bank of the West on Helen Power Drive in Vacaville in March 2012.

