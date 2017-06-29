Fairfield debris fire damages buildings, vehicles
A firefighter walks though one of the businesses along Wiley Lane to gain access to the rear of the structure as crews continue to battle a three-alarm commercial structure fire Thursday in Fairfield. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter Firefighters from eight departments throughout Solano County were dispatched Thursday to a three-alarm commercial structure fire that damaged multiple business on Wiley Lane in Fairfield.
