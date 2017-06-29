Engineers in the making at Markham
The Reporter Members of Vacaville Unified's summer Migrant Education program, incoming Vacaville High seniors Bryan Becerra and Lamberto Lara on Wednesday paint wood that will be part of a carnival game and fundraiser July 5 at the Markham Avenue campus. Markham Assistant Principal Jose Bermudez, who manages the district's summer Migrant Education program, said it serves about 90 of the district's migrant students in grades TK-12 from throughout Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Village green
|8 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|11 hr
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|20 hr
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|20 hr
|Orange Juice
|1
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|THEREALTRUTHTELLER
|9
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC