Engineers in the making at Markham

Engineers in the making at Markham

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The Reporter Members of Vacaville Unified's summer Migrant Education program, incoming Vacaville High seniors Bryan Becerra and Lamberto Lara on Wednesday paint wood that will be part of a carnival game and fundraiser July 5 at the Markham Avenue campus. Markham Assistant Principal Jose Bermudez, who manages the district's summer Migrant Education program, said it serves about 90 of the district's migrant students in grades TK-12 from throughout Vacaville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Village green 8 hr Wondering 1
News Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations 11 hr unicorn cluster 5
News McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville 20 hr Orange Juice 4
News Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po... 20 hr Orange Juice 1
Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16) Jun 25 THEREALTRUTHTELLER 9
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Jun 14 Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iraq
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC