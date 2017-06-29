Engineers in the making at Markham

The Reporter Members of Vacaville Unified's summer Migrant Education program, incoming Vacaville High seniors Bryan Becerra and Lamberto Lara on Wednesday paint wood that will be part of a carnival game and fundraiser July 5 at the Markham Avenue campus. Markham Assistant Principal Jose Bermudez, who manages the district's summer Migrant Education program, said it serves about 90 of the district's migrant students in grades TK-12 from throughout Vacaville.

