Elderly couple uninjured when home goes up in flames in Fairfield

16 hrs ago

Using a deck gun, a Fairfield Fire Department firefighter attacks a two-alarm structure fire Tuesday at a home on 481 Chelsea Way. An elderly Fairfield woman and her husband, confined to a wheelchair, managed to escape their burning home Tuesday afternoon without injury.

