Driver suffers possible medical emergency, spills load of sunflower oil

A tractor-trailer hauling food grade sunflower oil overturned Monday morning onto the Davis Street on and off ramps to Interstate 80. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital and may have had a medical emergency while driving, according to the California Highway Patrol. Jessica Rogness - The Reporter A truck driver hauling sunflower oil suffered a possible medical emergency Monday and crashed, causing the food grade oil to leak across the Davis Street on and off ramps to eastbound Interstate 80 in Vacaville.

