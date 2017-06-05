Danette Mitchell: Vacaville should stand up, honor its LGBT community
A group of organizers and advocates has written a proposed proclamation to present to the Vacaville City Council at its June 13 meeting in hopes of members approving it and proclaiming June 2017 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month. Forty-eight years ago, a riot at a gay bar broke out in Manhattan.
