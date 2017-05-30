Covenant Community Church to install ...

Covenant Community Church to install new pastor during Sunday ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Covenant Community Church will officially install Reverend Julia Leeth as pastor following a special church service at 10 a.m. Sunday, 3870 Alamo Drive, Vacaville. Leeth has been serving as Covenant Community Church's Pastoral Consultant for the past 19 months, preaching Sundays, managing staff, providing guidance to Session, and assisting Covenant on the PC exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) 5 hr Curious in Sac 6
Dixon High incompetence Fri Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity May 25 Keep Tahoe Blue 2
News Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity May 25 Buford 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC