Covenant Community Church to install new pastor during Sunday ceremony

Covenant Community Church will officially install Reverend Julia Leeth as pastor following a special church service at 10 a.m. Sunday, 3870 Alamo Drive, Vacaville. Leeth has been serving as Covenant Community Church's Pastoral Consultant for the past 19 months, preaching Sundays, managing staff, providing guidance to Session, and assisting Covenant on the PC exit.

