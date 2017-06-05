Country High grads beat challenges to earn diplomas

Cheered on Thursday by their families, the 60 Country High School graduates showed they had what it takes to overcome whatever personal or academic roadblocks they had to get their diplomas. "You have all proven that you have the grit to persevere through life's obstacles," Country High Principal Ami Blackstone told the Class of 2017 graduates who sat before her on the football field at Tom Zunino Stadium.

